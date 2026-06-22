Dust Devils Fall in Series Finale, Still Win Series off Emeralds

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils at bat against the Eugene Emeralds

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils at bat against the Eugene Emeralds(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - Unable to find walk-off magic for a third consecutive night on a Father's Day Sunday, the Tri-City Dust Devils (2-1 2H, 37-32) found instead their bats quieted by the Eugene Emeralds (1-2 2H, 43-26) in a 4-1 win for the visitors that closed out the week's six-game set.

Tri-City's lone run came in the bottom of the 3rd inning when 3B David Mershon lined an RBI single to right-center with two out. CF Gage Harrelson, who had walked with one out to get on base and moved up to second on a successive walk to SS Capri Ortiz, came in to score to make it a 2-1 game at the time. Mershon went 2-for-5 on the night to be the only Dust Devil to have a multi-hit game.

Starter Tyler Bremner (0-2) went 3.1 innings and gave up runs on only one pitch: a ball that broke the bat of Eugene RF Lisbel Diaz but landed in left field for a two-run single and a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning. Bremner struck out three and walked one in his time on the mound, throwing 61 pitches (43 strikes) as he continues to build back up to full-length starts.

The game stayed at a 2-1 score all the way to the top of the 8th inning, when C Jancel Villaroel lined a two-run triple to right that doubled his team's run total and gave them the breathing room needed to put the game away. Reliever Cole Hillier (3-1) pitched a scoreless 5th inning to receive the win.

Despite the loss Tri-City bounced back as a team to beat the Emeralds four games to two in their six game set. Eugene took five of six off the Dust Devils in May as part of their charge to the Northwest League First Half title.

A DOZEN AWAY

Tri-City will embark on a 12-game road trip Tuesday, making their shortest drive in the league to Avista Stadium to visit the Spokane Indians in the first of a six-game set. Games Tuesday-Thursday will have a 6:35 p.m. start, and both Friday and Saturday's will start 30 minutes later at 7:05 p.m. Sunday will see a 1:05 p.m. afternoon game close the series, with the Dust Devils then heading across the state to take on Everett for six more. Pitching matchups have not been announced.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show 20 minutes before first pitch. Fans can also watch the games for free (Spokane broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

After the road trip the Dust Devils return Tuesday, July 7 for a six-game set with the Hillsboro Hops. For tickets to the Hillsboro series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from June 22, 2026

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