Ems Salvage Series with Victory to End the Week

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







PASCO, WA - The Emeralds were able to secure the series finale victory against the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 4-1. After starting the week off with a win, they dropped four in a row before taking today's contest. It wasn't the result this week they were looking for, but it's already great to end the road trip with a win as they'll look to carry some of that momentum into the homestand next week.

Eugene got the scoring started tonight in the second inning. Tyler Bremner got the start for the Dust Devils, the former second overall draft selection in the 2025 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. After a quick out to start, Jancel Villarroel hit a single for the first hit of the game. That brought up Zander Darby, former college teammates with Bremner. Darby got the better of him as he smoked a double down the first base line to put a pair of runners in scoring position. For Darby, it was his first extra-base hit since May 27th.

That brought up Lisbel Diaz who saw a few pitches before getting jammed on a heater. The bat broke but he was able to muscle it out to left as both runners came home to score to give the Emeralds the 2-0 lead. The Dust Devils got on the board with a run in the third after David Mershon ripped a single with two outs that brought Gage Harrelson home from second base to cut the lead down to 2-1.

In the top of the eighth the Emeralds added on some late runs of insurance. Jhonny Level started off the inning with a double. For Level, it's already his 10th extra-base hit of the season after just 17 games. He was able to get into third base before Carlos Gutierrez drew a five pitch walk to put runners on the corners with two outs. Jancel Villarroel ripped a screamer to right and the Dust Devils right fielder Aaron Graeber dived but wasn't able to make the catch as the ball rolled all the way to the wall. Both runners came home to score as the Ems took the 4-1 lead.

That proved to be the final tonight as Ryan Slater converted on his second save of the season to give the Ems the victory. After Niko Mazza spun the first four innings tonight, four different Emeralds pitchers combined to throw five scoreless innings.

It was a great way to end the week for Eugene as they salvage the series with a win tonight in Pasco in the final game of the season here at Gesa Stadium.

Eugene will now hit the road and head back home for a six-game series against the Everett AquaSox. It'll be six games in five days, with a double-header on Thursday the 25th. Friday night will be the Emeralds postgame firework show with no game on Saturday before the series finale on Sunday at 6:05 PM. No starting pitchers have been announced on either side.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 22, 2026

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