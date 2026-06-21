Double the Fun: Ortiz Goes Deep to Walk off Emeralds

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils shortstop Capri Ortiz

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils shortstop Capri Ortiz(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - For the second straight night the contest at Gesa Stadium ended wildly and joyously for the Tri-City Dust Devils (2-0 2H, 37-31), who this time received a two-run home run with two outs in the 9th from SS Capri Ortiz to walk off the Eugene Emeralds (0-2 2H, 42-26) Saturday night by a score of 3-2.

Ortiz came to the plate as the last hope for Tri-City, with the team down 2-1 and 1B Kevin Bruggeman standing at first after his legging out a potential double play kept the game alive. Eugene reliever Matt Dunaway (0-1) got Ortiz to chase a slider for strike one and attempted a second breaking ball with his 0-1 delivery. Ortiz hit it high and deep to left-center over the wall, setting off raucous cheers as he made his way around the bases to home plate.

The game had remained a 2-1 contest to the bottom of the 9th thanks to Dust Devils closer Sam Tookoian (1-1), who got three outs in the top of the inning to set the table for his team's second walk-off home run in as many nights. Tri-City starter Peyton Olejnik threw five innings and gave up a run on a hit with four strikeouts, once more keeping the home nine close.

The Dust Devils scored their first run in the bottom of the 7th, which started with a line drive single to center off the bat of RF Randy De Jesus. A one-out single by 2B Adrian Placencia brought up Bruggeman, whose hard grounder to the mound deflected off Emeralds reliever Esmerlin Vinicio to third. 3B Walker Martin grabbed it and threw to first for the out, but the RBI groundout got Tri-City within a run at 2-1. The home nine scored all three runs off the bullpen, with lefty Eugene starter Jacob Bresnahan throwing six scoreless frames and striking out seven in a no-decision.

Offensively, the Dust Devils got a multi-hit game from Randy De Jesus, who went 2-for-4 and made up 40 percent of his team's hits. The fifth and final hit, though, belonged to Ortiz and put a cap on the fourth consecutive win this week for Tri-City.

GOING FOR FIVE ON FATHER'S DAY

Tri-City and Eugene close out their six-game set with a Father's Day nightcap at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Gesa Stadium. Pregame, dads can play catch on the field with their kids from gates open to 6:25 p.m., and postgame fireworks will light the skies above the Tri thanks to Bergstrom Aircraft.

Right-hander Tyler Bremner (0-1, 2.12 ERA) gets the start for the Dust Devils, looking to help his team win a fifth straight game. The Emeralds will counter with right-hander Niko Mazza (3-2, 3.06 ERA), who got the win on Tuesday night.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

After the game Tri-City begins a two-week road trip that starts in Spokane Valley and ends in Everett, with the Dust Devils returning Tuesday, July 7 for a six-game set with the Hillsboro Hops. For tickets to Sunday's game with Eugene, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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