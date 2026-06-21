Anthony Donofrio Walks-off Hops, 5-4

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox on game night

(Everett AquaSox) Everett AquaSox on game night(Everett AquaSox)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox walked off the Hillsboro Hops 5-4 in front of 3,167 incredible fans at Everett Memorial Stadium on Saturday night as the Frogs gave away Retro AquaSox Bobbleheads thanks to Tulalip Resort Casino.

Hillsboro struck first on the scoreboard, taking a 2-0 lead as Yassel Soler hit a two-run home run after Kayson Cunningham walked. The AquaSox tied the game in the bottom of the second, knotting the score as Matthew Ellis drilled a solo home run and Carlos Jimenez scored on Austin St. Laurent's RBI groundout after reaching base by doubling. Ellis' home run was his eighth of the season, clearing the fence in left field.

The Hops retook the lead in the top of the fourth inning courtesy of Kenny Castillo, who smacked a two-run home run after Trent Youngblood doubled. Felnin Celesten later brought the AquaSox within a run of the Hops, demolishing a 399-foot solo home run to the Paine Field Home Run Porch for his eighth long ball of the season.

Trailing 4-3, Everett loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Jonny Farmelo doubled, Ellis walked, and Celesten singled. However, Hillsboro pitcher Brian Curley escaped the jam, striking out three batters in a row to extinguish the offensive flames brought forth by the AquaSox.

Everett ultimately walked off Hillsboro in the bottom of the ninth courtesy of New York native Anthony Donofrio. Austin St. Laurent singled to lead off the inning and Donofrio capitalized on the potential game-winning situation, drilling a two-run home run to right center field to walk off the Hops 5-4. The home run was the North Carolina alum's third of the season, sending AquaSox fans home happy.

From the mound for the AquaSox, starting pitcher Evan Truitt threw five innings of four-run baseball, allowing five hits while striking out four and walking two. Relieving Truitt was lefty Calvin Schapira, who struck out five across two shutout innings, and Arizona State alum Lucas Kelly, who also fired off two scoreless frames and struck out five.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox finish their series against the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday, June 21, and it is Father's Day. First pitch for Sunday is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be performing! Additionally, it is Sunday Fun Day and the AquaSox will be hosting Signature Sunday and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum. Also plan on sticking around late as we host Postgame Catch on the Field presented by Hempler's!

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Northwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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