Everett's Late Rally Falls Short on Father's Day

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox shortstop Felnin Celesten

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox shortstop Felnin Celesten(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: Playing in front of a near-capacity crowd of 4,040 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Hillsboro Hops 4-3 during the final game of the six-game Northwest League series.

AquaSox starting pitcher Walter Ford and Hillsboro starting pitcher dueled scorelessly across the first three innings of the game before Felnin Celesten created offensive damage in the bottom of the fourth inning. Facing a full count, Celesten demolished a 418-foot solo home run that cleared the fence in left center field. Additionally, Celesten's long ball was his ninth of the season, leaving his bat at an exit velocity of 104 mph.

Hillsboro clawed their way back in the top of the fifth inning, taking a 2-1 lead. Kenny Castillo delivered the game-tying blast by hitting a solo home run to left center field, and Modeifi Marte provided the Hops the lead by hitting an RBI single after Jakey Josepha tripled to right field. Ford ultimately departed after throwing six innings, allowing only two runs and five hits in his best AquaSox outing thus far. He also struck out two and walked none, throwing only 70 pitches while working efficiently.

The Hops added their third run in the top of the seventh, going ahead 3-1 as Marte contributed his second RBI single of the game. Everett chipped away at the difference in the bottom half of the frame, reducing their deficit to one run. Curtis Washington Jr. reached on a fielding error and Carter Dorighi singled, allowing Jonny Farmelo to hit into a run-scoring groundout.

Adding an insurance run for Hillsboro in the top of the eighth was Carlos Virahonda, who hit his first Northwest League home run to set the Hops ahead 4-2. The AquaSox made a late push in the bottom of the ninth inning as Anthony Donofrio, who walked off the Hops in the fifth game of the six-game series, smashed a solo home run 392 feet to center field for his third hit of the game. Donofrio's home run was also his fourth of the season, and each long ball of his this year has come against the Hops.

Hillsboro ultimately closed out the game, inducing a flyout and groundout following Donofrio's home run to secure their 4-3 victory.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Hillsboro hops 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 4 9 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 7 0

WIN - Sandro Santana (3-2) LOSS - Walter Ford (0-6) SAVE - John West (1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Ford (6.0), Easterly (1.0), Little (2.0)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: Grice (4.0), Santana (1.0), West (4.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 30 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 4,040

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road and travel south to Oregon for six games against the 2026 Northwest League First-Half Champion Eugene Emeralds! The first game in the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at PK Park. Upon the conclusion of the Emeralds series, the AquaSox return home for six-game against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30! Promotions for the series include two performances by Mad Chad, two Postgame Fireworks Extravaganzas, an Independence Day Picnic, Sunday Fun Day, and more!

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Northwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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