Indians Drop Series Finale to Canadians

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Vancouver struck for three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh as they held off the Indians, 9-5, in front of 4,630 fans at Avista Stadium for the Bluey at the Ballpark & Father's Day Game presented by Les Schwab Tires, KXLY 4 News Now, & 98.9 KKZX.

TOP PERFORMERS

Max Belyeu lead off the game with a home run and reached base three times total in the loss. Last year's No. 74 overall pick has been on a tear over his last 10 games, slashing .390/.490/.878 with six home runs, 10 RBIs, seven walks, and 17 runs scored.

Tommy Hopfe finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and is now hitting .366 (15-for-41) with two doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBIs over his last 10 games.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (11-9), Redband (2-2), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, June 23rd vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

NEXT PROMOTION: Bark in the Park Night - Fetch your leash and head to the ballpark for a tail-wagging good time! Fans and dogs alike will receive a group rate on tickets. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-friendly section with all proceeds from dog tickets donated to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the Puppy Parade on the field!







Northwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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