O'Dowd Delivers Walk-Off Hit in 5-4 Win

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The legend of Jack O'Dowd continues to grow with each passing game. Spokane's catcher delivered a walk-off hit with two outs in the bottom of the tenth as the Indians stunned the Canadians, 5-4, in front of 4,552 fans at Avista Stadium for Baseball Hat Giveaway Night presented by Pepsi, The Inlander, & The Dave & Molly Show.

TOP PERFORMERS

O'Dowd's walk-off single was part a two-hit, two-RBI night that boosted his slash line to .362/.434/.660 through his first 24 games in the Northwest League. The 25-year-old has 15 extra-base hits and 26 RBIs in just 94 at-bats with Spokane, and boasts a 1.091 across two levels this season.

Roynier Hernandez reached base four times with two hits and two walks while Jacob Hinderleider clubbed his fifth home run and added a game-tying single in the ninth.

Lebarron Johnson Jr. allowed three runs across a season-high six innings while Nathan Blasick picked up his seventh win of the season with a pair of scoreless frames.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (10-7), Redband (2-2), Operation Fly Together (3-1), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thurs., June 18th vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Vancouver RHP Dylan Watts (3-0, 3.71) vs. Spokane RHP Yuma Herrera (0-1, 4.46)

NEXT PROMOTION: Dollars In Your Dog Night presented by Buck Knives - Get ready for the greatest glizzy gamble in baseball. Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper to win money and other fantastic prizes. Fans can find hidden vouchers for Spokane Indians gift cards, ranging from $5 all the way up to $100!







Northwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

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