O'Dowd Delivers Walk-Off Hit in 5-4 Win
Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
The legend of Jack O'Dowd continues to grow with each passing game. Spokane's catcher delivered a walk-off hit with two outs in the bottom of the tenth as the Indians stunned the Canadians, 5-4, in front of 4,552 fans at Avista Stadium for Baseball Hat Giveaway Night presented by Pepsi, The Inlander, & The Dave & Molly Show.
TOP PERFORMERS
O'Dowd's walk-off single was part a two-hit, two-RBI night that boosted his slash line to .362/.434/.660 through his first 24 games in the Northwest League. The 25-year-old has 15 extra-base hits and 26 RBIs in just 94 at-bats with Spokane, and boasts a 1.091 across two levels this season.
Roynier Hernandez reached base four times with two hits and two walks while Jacob Hinderleider clubbed his fifth home run and added a game-tying single in the ninth.
Lebarron Johnson Jr. allowed three runs across a season-high six innings while Nathan Blasick picked up his seventh win of the season with a pair of scoreless frames.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (10-7), Redband (2-2), Operation Fly Together (3-1), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Thurs., June 18th vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)
Vancouver RHP Dylan Watts (3-0, 3.71) vs. Spokane RHP Yuma Herrera (0-1, 4.46)
NEXT PROMOTION: Dollars In Your Dog Night presented by Buck Knives - Get ready for the greatest glizzy gamble in baseball. Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper to win money and other fantastic prizes. Fans can find hidden vouchers for Spokane Indians gift cards, ranging from $5 all the way up to $100!
Northwest League Stories from June 18, 2026
- Dix for Six, But Frogs Nix Hops - Hillsboro Hops
- Maier Strong, Farmelo Homer In 5-3 Sox Win - Everett AquaSox
- O'Dowd Delivers Walk-Off Hit in 5-4 Win - Spokane Indians
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