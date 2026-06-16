Homestand Preview: June 16-21 vs. Vancouver

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

In celebration of Juneteenth this week, we're honoring the life and legacy of local civil rights activist and champion boxer Carl Maxey. Players will be wearing specialty King Carl jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Sandy Williams Fund at the Carl Maxey Center.

Wednesday, June 17th - Hat Giveaway Night

presented by Pepsi, The Inlander, & The Dave & Molly Show

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Arrive early for this one! The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a FREE Spokane Indians Baseball Hat courtesy of Pepsi and The Inlander. Plus, kids 12 and under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

Thursday, June 18th - Dollars In Your Dog Night

Presented by Buck Knives

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Get ready for the best glizzy gamble in baseball. Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper to win money and other great prizes. Fans can find hidden vouchers for Spokane Indians gift cards, ranging from $5 up to $100!

Friday, June 19th - Educator Appreciation & Fireworks Night

Presented by STCU, 105.7 Now FM, & The Spokesman-Review

First Pitch - 7:05 p.m. | Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.

Join STCU and the Spokane Indians as we celebrate all the amazing school teachers, administrators, and employees in the Spokane area. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show courtesy of STCU!

Saturday, June 20th - Bluey at the Ballpark & Fireworks Night

presented by KXLY 4 News Now, Hot 96.9, & Nspire Magazine

First Pitch - 7:05 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Wackadoo! Bluey is heading to Avista Stadium -- for real life. Come and meet everyone's favorite heeler in person for plenty of smiles and a photo! Then settle in as the sky above the ballpark comes alive with a post-game firework show spectacular! Please note, gates for this special night at the ballpark will open at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 21st - Bluey at the Ballpark & Father's Day Game

Presented by Les Schwab Tires, KXLY 4 News Now, & 98.9 KKZX

First Pitch - 1:05 p.m. | Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.

Wackadoo! Bluey is back for more smiles at Avista Stadium. Plus, we'll be celebrating the amazing dads, step dads, grandfathers, and father figures all game long. Then, stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field, with Dad of course!







Northwest League Stories from June 15, 2026

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