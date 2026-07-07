Goodman and Latz Named MLB All-Stars

Published on July 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Major League Baseball announced the full All-Star rosters for the American League and National League on Saturday, July 4th, with a pair of former Spokane Indians players earning a trip to the Midsummer Classic.

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman will make his second straight All-Star appearance while Texas Rangers left-hander Jacob Latz gets his first All-Star nod after emerging as one of the American League's top closers.

A fifth-round pick by the Colorado Rockies out of the University of Memphis in 2021, Goodman appeared in 50 games with Spokane in 2022, slashing .315/.351/.589 with 16 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, and 34 RBI in 211 at-bats. He made his big league debut with the Rockies on August 27, 2023, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Baltimore Orioles.

Entering play on July 4th, Goodman was tied for second in the Majors with 27 home runs. He is the third primary catcher to log at least 27 homers pre-All-Star break (since 1933), alongside Cal Raleigh (38, 2025) and Johnny Bench (28, 1970). Goodman ranks first among all catchers in home runs (1st), total bases (172), runs scored (56), slugging percentage (.550) and extra-base hits (41). Among NL catchers ranks second in hits (44) and third in RBI (50).

A fifth-round pick by the Texas Rangers out of Kent State University in 2017, Latz started 13 games for the Spokane Indians in 2018, posting a 6-2 record, 3.93 ERA and 67 K/24 BB in 71 innings. The southpaw made his MLB debut with the Rangers on August 25, 2021, striking out four while allowing three earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

Entering play on July 4th, Latz's 0.62 WHIP ranked first among all MLB pitchers (min. 30 IP) while his 1.71 ERA ranked fifth in the AL (min. 30 IP). The southpaw was named American League Reliever of the Month in June after setting a new franchise record for the Rangers with 11 saves in the month, and his 18 saves are tied for the third-most in the AL this season.

The 96th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will take place on July 14 at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, airing on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. Full rosters for the game are available.







Northwest League Stories from July 7, 2026

Goodman and Latz Named MLB All-Stars - Spokane Indians

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