Max Belyeu Named NWL Player of the Month

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







After a slow start to the season, Max Belyeu went back to the "bare necessities" at the plate. It paid off in a big way last month. Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced today the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for June in Major League Baseball's player development system, with the Spokane Indians outfielder earning Northwest League Player of the Month honors.

Belyeu batted .348/.434/.773 and led the league in home runs (eight), slugging percentage (.773) and OPS (1.207). He finished third in average (.348) and fourth in runs (19) and on-base percentage (.434) despite having his month cut short by injury on June 23. He recorded eight multi-hit games in the month and notched the first multi-homer games of his career with a pair of homers on June 11 and June 13 at Eugene.

Belyeu was selected by Colorado in Competitive Balance Round B (74th overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas. The 22-year-old outfielder currently leads the Northwest League in outfield assists (9) while also ranking among the circuit's top 10 in home runs (12), slugging (.489) and triples (4).







Northwest League Stories from July 6, 2026

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