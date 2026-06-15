Tucker Toman Named NWL Player of the Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians infielder Tucker Toman as the Northwest League Player of the Week for June 8-14. Toman went 10-for-16 and slashed .625/.696/1.313 with a 2.009 OPS, two doubles, three homers, six runs scored, five RBI, three walks and three hit by pitches in six games, five of which he started and one in which he entered as a late-inning replacement. It's the second time he has earned a weekly honour this season.

Toman, 22, began his big week by entering the game on Tuesday, June 9 in the seventh and scoring a run without an official at-bat after a walk and a hit by pitch. He collected his first hit, walked and was plunked again the following night before cracking a homer in the first inning on Thursday and sparking an eighth-inning rally with a two-out hit by pitch that set him up to score the eventual game-winning run.

The Columbia, SC native went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk on Friday then finished a triple shy of the cycle as part of the first four-hit game of his career on Saturday. It was the second time he was one hit from a cycle over the last two series. He wrapped up the week with a solo shot on Sunday as part of a two-hit, two-RBI afternoon.

June has been a boon for the former second rounder. In 10 games this month, he's slashing .433/.581/.933 with a 1.514 OPS, three doubles, four home runs, 11 runs scored seven RBI, and eight walks - along with eight strikeouts - to pace the C's offense while raising his 2026 average 37 points to .277. The fifth-year pro is among Northwest League leaders in on-base percentage (.410, 3rd) and OPS (.857, 7th).

Toman and the Canadians begin a two-week road trip tomorrow that takes them to Spokane and Hillsboro before returning to The Nat to begin a 12-game homestand on June 30.

Stay up to date with all things Canadians Baseball during the 75th anniversary season of historic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com, calling 604-872-5232 or on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 15, 2026

Tucker Toman Named NWL Player of the Week - Vancouver Canadians

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