Hernandez Homers Twice as Indians Clobber C's

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Roynier Hernandez enjoyed a career night at the plate as the Indians steamrolled the C's, 15-11, in front of 2,681 fans at Avista Stadium for King Carl Night presented by The Black Lens.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hernandez clubbed a two-run homer in the fourth and followed that with a three-run opposite-field shot in the sixth. He tacked on a sacrifice fly in the seventh to end his night with new career-highs in home runs (2) and RBIs (6).

Bryson Hammer picked up his third win of the year, allowing just two earned runs over five innings while striking out five.

Max Belyeu continued his recent tear at the plate with three hits and four runs scored while Jack O'Dowd and Alan Espinal both added two-run homers in the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (10-7), Redband (1-2), Operation Fly Together (3-1), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wed., June 17th vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

VAN LHP Johnny King (2-1, 2.13 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (0-2, 4.63 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: Hat Giveaway Night presented by Pepsi, The Inlander, & The Dave & Molly Show - Arrive early for this one! The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a FREE Spokane Indians Baseball Hat courtesy of Pepsi and The Inlander. Plus, kids 12 and under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







Northwest League Stories from June 17, 2026

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