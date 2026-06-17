Hops Take Series Opener against AquaSox

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox third baseman Brandon Eike

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox third baseman Brandon Eike(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Hillsboro Hops 12-5 in front of 1,116 fans and 110 dogs during Sam's Cats & Dogs Bark In The Park at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Hillsboro opened the game strong in the batter's box, scoring seven runs across the first three innings of the game. José Mejía opened the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the first, and they added three more runs in the top of the second. Jakey Josepha hit an RBI single and later scored on an error to account for two of the frame's runs, and Mejía added an RBI single for his second run-scoring hit of the game. In the third, Josepha hit into an RBI groundout, Avery Owusu-Asiedu stole home, and JD Dix hit an RBI single to extend the Hops' lead to 7-0.

Everett found the scoring column in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring one run as Carlos Jimenez hit an RBI triple to deep right field after Brandon Eike singled. The AquaSox scored their second and third runs in the next frame, making the score 7-3 as Axel Sanchez scored on a balk and Anthony Donofrio scored on a wild pitch.

The AquaSox rallied for another two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, cutting their deficit to two runs. Jimenez singled and Luis Suisbel doubled to place two runners in scoring position, allowing Sanchez to hit an RBI single while positioning Donofrio to hit a sacrifice fly.

Hillsboro placed the game just out of reach in the top of the eighth as Kayson Cunningham and Modeifi Marte knocked RBI singles, making the score 9-5. Sealing the deal in the top of the ninth was Cunningham, who hit into an RBI groundout, and Kenny Castillo, who hit a two-run double to give the Hops a 12-5 lead.

Keeping the Frogs off of the board in the bottom of the ninth was Luke Dotson, who held down the Hops' 12-5 lead and secured their win in the first of six games within the series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Hillsboro hops 1 3 3 0 0 0 0 2 3 12 16 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 11 4

WIN - Kyle Ayers (4-2) LOSS - Taylor Dollard (1-6)

EVERETT PITCHING: Dollard (2.2), Lunsford-Shenkman (2.1), Schapira (2.0), Sosa (0.2), Whiting (1.1)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: Ayers (5.0), Gonzalez (2.0), Dotson (2.0)

TIME: 3 Hours, 8 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,116

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their series against the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday, June 17. First pitch for Wednesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and it is Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo. Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards and play along! Lastly but certainly not least, the fun does not stop there - promotions for the remainder of the series include Pink In The Park, a Northwest League Champions hat giveaway presented by Gesa Credit Union, a Retro AquaSox Bobblehead giveaway presented by Tulalip Resort Casino, Sunday Fun Day, two performances by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, and more!

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Northwest League Stories from June 17, 2026

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