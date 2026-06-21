O'Dowd Drills Walk-off Homer in 9-8 Thriller

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Jack O'Dowd is not from this planet. The Spokane slugger drilled a walk-off, two-run homer as the Indians stunned the C's, 9-8, in front of 5,653 fans at Avista Stadium for Bluey at the Ballpark & Fireworks Night presented by KXLY 4 News Now, Hot 96.9, & Nspire Magazine.

TOP PERFORMERS

O'Dowd finished the night 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored. The 25-year-old improved his slash line to .375/.446/.731 with eight doubles, one triple, nine home runs, and 34 RBI in just 27 games at the High-A level.

Ethan Hedges homered for the second straight night while Tevin Tucker added his first home run of the season.

Nathan Blasick picked up his eighth win of the season with three innings of one-run ball.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (11-8), Redband (2-2), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, June 21st vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 1:05 PM, Gates - 12:00 PM)

Vancouver RHP Jack Nedrow (2-1, 3.86) vs. Spokane LHP Bryson Hammer (3-6, 5.40)







Northwest League Stories from June 20, 2026

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