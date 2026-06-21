Canadians Lose on Walk-off Homer in Extras

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - A walk-off homer did the Canadians in Saturday night at Avista Stadium, as the Spokane Indians (COL) rallied to tie it in the ninth and win 9-8 in extras.

After Jacob Sharp's two-out, go-ahead single scored the placed runner in the top of the tenth, C's reliever Jay Schueler (L, 1-2) coughed up a game-winning two-run homer to Jack O'Dowd in the first at-bat in the bottom of the inning. It was O'Dowd's second homer of the game and fourth in the series.

Schueler couldn't close out the ninth either. With Vancouver in front 8-7, the Indians used a lead-off single, a sac bunt, a wild pitch and a two-out single to even the score when down to their final out for the second time this week.

The C's started the scoring in the third when JR Freethy hit a two-run homer on the 11th pitch of his first at bat. Spokane responded with a solo shot - their first of four homers in the game - in the bottom of the stanza before the Canadians went back in front by two in the fourth. Tucker Toman doubled and Peyton Williams singled him home to make it 3-1.

Starter Gilberto Batista surrendered the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a lead-off big fly from Ethan Hedges and a run-scoring groundout later in the frame.

Undeterred, the C's offense retook the lead in the fifth courtesy of an Alexis Hernandez bomb that traveled 429 feet. That lead lasted until O'Dowd launched a go-ahead three-run shot in Spokane's next at-bat to chase Batista from the game.

Vancouver would rally for two in the sixth after a pair of singles and a hit by pitch loaded the bases before a two-run error by O'Dowd tied the game 6-6. Toman clobbered his third home run of the series in the seventh to put Vancouver ahead 7-6, which would be the score until the ninth.

Reliever Carson Myers was excellent. He logged 3.1 innings of scoreless relief in which he allowed one hit, walked one and K'ed four.

With the loss, the C's will hope to scratch out a series split in the finale tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 20, 2026

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