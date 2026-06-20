Second Half Starts with a Bang for C's

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians started the second half on a high note Friday with a 12-5 win over the Spokane Indians (COL) at Avista Stadium. All nine starters had a hit and seven drove in a run on a night where the lineup went 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

After the first five C's were retired to begin the game, a two-out Eric Snow single started a second inning rally. A walk put two men aboard before Kendry Chirinos singled to centre to put Vancouver in front 1-0.

Two more runs scored in the third. A pair of walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for a Peyton Williams sacrifice fly before Snow doubled in another for a 3-0 C's lead.

Starter Holden Wilkerson (W, 4-5) stranded a runner on base in each of his first two frames before coughing up a three-run homer in the third that tied the game, but he managed to keep it even at three before the Canadians answered in the top of the fourth. JR Freethy singled, Sam Shaw walked and Tucker Toman stroked a two-out, two-RBI double to make it 5-3.

Vancouver added four more in the fifth. Snow and Maddox Latta hit consecutive one-out doubles to plate a run then a wild pitch moved Latta to third before an error brought him home. Shaw uncorked a two-out, two-run homer later in the frame to increase the lead to six.

Wilkerson - who retired the side in order in the fourth - gritted his way through a two-run, four-hit fifth to finish five innings and put himself in line for the victory. He scattered nine hits, walked one and K'ed five in his third career High-A start.

Freethy walloped a solo shot in the seventh to add a run then Jacob Sharp's first professional triple in the eighth started a two-run inning that saw Williams drive him in with a double off the top of the left field wall. Latta cashed in with a two-out RBI single to run the score up to 12-5.

Reece Wissinger (S, 1) entered the game in the sixth and earned his first pro save by scattering three hits, a hit batter and four strikeouts over four scoreless innings in his finest outing of the year.

With the win, the Canadians have started the second half with a victory for the third time in the High-A era (since 2022; there were no halves in 2021). Over the last two games, Vancouver has scored 25 runs on 31 hits to go 2-0 after losing five straight.

The C's will aim for their third consecutive win tomorrow night to secure a series split. Gilberto Batista gets the nod for Vancouver opposite Spokane's Everett Catlett. Coverage begins with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 20, 2026

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