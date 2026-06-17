Eight-Run Eighth Not Enough, C's Lose 15-11
Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
SPOKANE, WA - An eight-run top of the eighth turned a laugher into a much closer game than anticipated Tuesday night, but the Canadians dropped the opener with the Spokane Indians (COL) 15-11 at Avista Stadium.
Trailing 13-3 to begin the penultimate inning, a hit by pitch started the frame before consecutive outs followed. With a man at first, JR Freethy worked a four-pitch walk then Kendry Chirinos laced his second RBI single of the game to score the first run of the stanza. Manny Beltre added a run-scoring hit in the next at bat before Victoria, BC native Sam Shaw launched his second homer in seven games since his return from the IL to make it 13-8.
Following the homer, Eric Snow and Tucker Toman added singles to put two men aboard for pinch hitter Matt Scannell. The Stone Oak, TX native clubbed an opposite field three-run shot to complete the inning's output - a season high for Vancouver - and pull the C's within two. It was the first pinch hit homer by a Canadian since Marcos De La Rosa did so on September 8, 2024.
Spokane, however, snatched the momentum right back with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the inning - their fourth of the game - and went on to win 15-11.
The Canadians were down 7-0 before they spoiled the shutout with two runs in the fifth then plated another in the sixth to make it 7-3, but the Indians hung a three-spot in the sixth and another in the seventh to go up 13-3 before the big eighth.
All four pitchers for the C's - Nolan Perry (L, 3-2), Jack Nedrow, Reece Wissinger and Jay Schueler - surrendered multiple runs. Wissinger was the only one who didn't give up a homer. The Canadians staff has coughed up 45 runs on 51 hits during their current four-game losing streak.
Vancouver will aim to snap the skid tomorrow night. #3 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King gets the nod opposite Spokane's Lebarron Johnson Jr. Coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show at 6:00 p.m. and continues with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on Sportsnet 650.
For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.
Northwest League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Dust Devils Fight Back But Fall in Opener - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Newcomers Shine in Rout at Everett - Hillsboro Hops
- Hops Take Series Opener against AquaSox - Everett AquaSox
- Ems Bats Heat up to Crush Dust Devils in Series Opener - Eugene Emeralds
- Eight-Run Eighth Not Enough, C's Lose 15-11 - Vancouver Canadians
- Hernandez Homers Twice as Indians Clobber C's - Spokane Indians
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