Ems Blanked by Dust Devils

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







PASCO, WA - The Emeralds fell in game two of the series to the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 2-0. The series is now tied up at a game apiece as the two clubs will face off tomorrow night for the final game of the first half. It's just the third time this season Eugene has suffered a shutout loss.

Even though both teams were held scoreless until the sixth inning, it was a back-and-forth first five frames. Both teams routinely were threatening with base runners but the two pitching staffs kept on finding clutch outs to escape the jam. The Ems got two runners on base for four straight innings but couldn't capitalize as they went 0-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 total base runners.

The first run of the night came from the Dust Devils Jake Munroe who crushed a home run to start the bottom of the sixth inning. It was the lone run surrendered tonight from Eugene's starter Tyler Switalski, who pitched incredibly but earned the unfortunate loss. He spun six innings while allowing just four hits and the one run. He walked only one batter and struck out seven.

The last run of the night came in the bottom of the eighth as an insurance run for Tri-City. Capri Ortiz led it off with a single and went first to third on a base knock from Juan Flores. Matt Coutney singled to bring home Ortiz and stretch their lead out to two. Ubert Mejias pitched the final two innings in tonight's game and allowed four hits and the one run while not issuing a walk and striking out a batter.

It was a tough night for the Ems offense as they drew eight total free passes but collected just four hits. Jhonny Level led the way with a multi-hit night, the sixth time he has done that in just 13 games in Eugene. Gavin Kilen and Lisbel Diaz collected the other two hits, both of which were singles.

Trevor Cohen's incredible hitting streak came to an end tonight after 15 straight games with a hit. It's now officially the longest streak by an Emeralds hitter this year and the second longest in the Northwest League.

Eugene and Tri-City will face off once again tomorrow night for the final game in the first half in the NWL. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM with Luis De La Torre on the mound for the Ems.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.