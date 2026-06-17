Dust Devils Fight Back But Fall in Opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - The Tri-City Dust Devils (33-31) scored multiple runs in an inning three times on Tuesday night, including four unanswered runs later in the game, but the Eugene Emeralds (42-22) again showed why they won the First Half in a 10-6 win in the series opener at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City took a 2-0 lead in their first at-bat, with LF Jorge Ruiz singling and 3B David Mershon getting hit by a pitch to put two on with no one out. 1B Matt Coutney then slotted an RBI single inside the left field line to score Ruiz for a 1-0 lead and move Mershon to third. C Juan Flores picked him up on the next pitch with a sacrifice fly to left, helping the home nine post a crooked number to start the night.

Starter Francis Texido (1-5) put up two scoreless innings but got roughed up the rest of the way, with Eugene scoring four times in the 3rd inning and putting up five more runs in the 4th. A tenth run came in the 5th inning, both providing plenty of run support for Emeralds starter Niko Mazza (3-2) to get the win (5 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 7 Ks) and putting the Dust Devils down eight at the midway point.

It would not stay that way, with Tri-City getting two in the 6th on a two-run home run by RF Randy De Jesus. Coutney doubled ahead to get aboard ahead of the right-handed slugger, whose 11th homer of the year tied him for the Northwest League lead.

The top of the order triggered another two-run frame in the 7th, with Ruiz singling again and Mershon drawing a walk. Coutney then was hit by a pitch, loading the bases, and Flores came through with another sac fly to make it a 10-5 game. 2B Adrian Placencia then sent a fly ball to right that eluded the Emeralds outfield, landing for an RBI single that ultimately closed the scoring.

Relievers Kyle Roche (2.1 IP, 0 ER, 4 Ks), Benny Thompson (2 IP, 0 R) and Dylan Phillips (1 IP, 0 R) covered the last 5.1 innings for the Dust Devils and kept the team in the game. Matt Coutney, Jorge Ruiz and Adrian Placencia each had multi-hit nights, with 2B Johan Macias adding a single.

A HEARTY HOWDY TO WESTERN WEDNESDAY

Tri-City and Eugene meet for game two of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. Right-hander Chase Shores (1-1, 5.06 ERA) makes his return to the Dust Devils rotation, taking on left-hander Tyler Switalski (2-3, 4.45 ERA) of the Emeralds on a Western Wednesday at the ballpark. Fans are encouraged to wear Western gear to the game.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Promotions still to come in the six-game set include another drone show on Friday, June 19, as well as a 25th Season Hat Giveaway on Saturday, June 20. For tickets to the Eugene series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from June 17, 2026

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