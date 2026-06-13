Dust Devils Still Looking for First Win at Hops Ballpark

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







HILLSBORO - The brand-new confines of Hops Ballpark continued to prove unfriendly for the Tri-City Dust Devils (31-29) Thursday night, with the homestanding Hillsboro Hops (29-31) shutting out the visitors 2-0 to claim their third straight game of the week.

Tri-City received the best performance in nearly two months from starter Yeferson Vargas (3-4), who went five-plus innings and allowed two runs on six hits while striking out six and walking only one. The righty gave up a run on three singles in the first innings and walked the leadoff man of the 6th inning, who later came in to score on a two-out hit.

The best threat for the Dust Devils came in the top of the 6th inning, where SS Capri Ortiz led off the inning with a sharp single and then stole second with a mid-run juke move after initially getting picked off. Ortiz got to third with two out, but Hillsboro starter Wellington Aracena (1-0) stranded him there to complete six shutout innings.

3B Johan Macias and LF Jorge Ruiz added singles, with Tri-City unable to swat an extra-base hit in the ballgame. Outside of Ortiz, no runner got further than second for the Dust Devils on the night.

Relievers Luke Cooper (1 IP) and Benny Thompson (2 scoreless IP) covered the remainder for the visitors, who look to pull off their second road weekend sweep to split the six-game set.

A NEW DAY

Tri-City and Hillsboro play game four of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Friday night at Hops Ballpark. Right-hander Peyton Olejnik (2-5, 5.48 ERA), who struck out a career-high nine in winning his last start, gets the ball for the Dust Devils. The Hops will send right-hander David Hagaman (1-2, 4.32 ERA) to the mound.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free (Hillsboro broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Tri-City comes back home both to finish up the First Half and begin the Second Half in taking on the Eugene Emeralds for six games beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday, June 16 at 7:05 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. For tickets to the Eugene series, as well as to all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.







Northwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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