Diamondbacks Assign MLB Outfielder Max Kepler to Hops' Roster

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops)-in conjunction with their parent club, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced today that outfielder Max Kepler will join the Hillsboro Hops for an MLB rehab appearance this weekend. The 11-year MLB veteran signed a contract with the Diamondbacks on June 7th.

The Berlin-born outfielder made his MLB debut on September 27, 2015 and played 10 seasons with the Minnesota Twins and spent last year with the Philadelphia Phillies. Kepler hit 36 home runs in 2019 which is the most home runs by a European-born MLB player in a single-season.

The outfielder has 179 career MLB home runs, including three 20-home run seasons (2018, 2019 & 2023) and two career three-homer MLB games (8/1/2016 & 6/6/2019).

Kepler is scheduled to appear in Saturday and Sunday's games at the new Hops Ballpark against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Tickets can be purchased at hillsborohops.com or by calling 503-640-0887.

Games can also be streamed on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv and Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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