Canadians Rinsed by AquaSox, 11-1

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians fell in an 11-1 loss to the Everett AquaSox (SEA) in front of a sellout crowd as part of Friday's FortisBC 'Nooner at The Nat. After three consecutive wins, the C's winning streak was snapped when they only managed to score one run in the seventh and dropped their first game of the series.

The AquaSox plated their first run in the third before they went on to score in four consecutive innings. Five of the 11 runs that came in on the afternoon reached base by walks.

In the seventh, the C's spoiled the AquaSox's shutout when Maddox Latta reached base on a hit by pitch, stole second during the next batter then went to third on a single before scoring on a groundout from JR Freethy.

Holden Wilkerson made his second career High-A start. HIs final line: two hits, three runs (one earned), four walks and three strikeouts in 3.1 frames.

Jack Nedrow entered the game in the fourth for his Canadians debut. He spent 3.1 innings on the mound, where he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and struck out two.

Jack Eshleman entered the game in the seventh, pitching for an inning and a third. He coughed up a solo homer, walked one and K'ed one. Jay Schueler emerged from the bullpen to start the ninth and gave up four hits and three runs.

The C's will take on the AquaSox again tomorrow as part of Chef Wasabi Takeover Day, when Landen Maroudis faces off against righty Evan Truitt. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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