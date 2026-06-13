Dust Devils Score Four Runs in the Sixth to Take 5-2 Win over Hops

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops dropped game four of the series against the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-2 on Friday night. Yerald Nin went two-for-three at the plate, and David Hagaman struck out seven on the bump.

After three and a half scoreless innings, Yassel Soler started the bottom of the fourth with a walk. Nin followed with a double to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

After throwing five scoreless innings, Hagaman allowed two earned runs and four total runs in the top of the sixth. Hagaman gave up two walks, with one of the runners getting caught stealing by catcher Alberto Barriga. An error by centerfielder Slade Caldwell put runners on first and second. Randy De Jesus hit a single, scoring one run, and Juan Flores followed up with a ground-rule double to give the Dust Devils a 2-1 lead. A wild pitch by Hagaman scored the third run of the inning, and a fielder's choice made it a 4-1 ballgame.

Joangel Gonzalez took over on the bump, giving up back-to-back walks and a single, putting the Dust Devils up 5-1. Gonzalez struck out two batters. Zane Russell closed out the game with a scoreless appearance.

Wallace Clark hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to make it 5-2.

The Hops and Dust Devils meet up for game five in Hillsboro tomorrow, June 12. The game starts at 5:03 PM, with the pregame show starting at 4:45 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio and BallyLive.







Northwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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