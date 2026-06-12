Hops Pitchers Put on a Show to Shut out Dust Devils 2-0 for Fifth Straight Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR)- Game three of the Tri-City Dust Devils and Hillsboro Hops matchup went to the Hops, taking the 2-0 win over the Dust Devils. The Hillsboro pitching staff kept things clean, only allowing three hits over nine innings, and striking out a combined 14 batters.

Hops starter Wellington Aracena had quite the outing, pitching six clean innings, allowing three hits, and recording nine strikeouts. Tayler Montiel took over in relief, striking out three in his scoreless appearance. Sawyer Hawks closed the game out, striking two batters out and recording his eighth save of the year.

Slade Caldwell, Trent Youngblood, and Yassel Soler all recorded singles in the first to score the Hops first run of the game. Neither team would score again until the sixth, when Hillsboro plated one run. Soler singled once again, and Alberto Barriga doubled to bring him in, putting the Hops up 2-0. Those two runs would be enough for the Hops to win their fifth straight game.

Soler went three-for-four at the plate with one RBI. Caldwell recorded two hits of his own, and the Hops had eight total hits on the day.

Game four starts at 6:35 PM on Friday, with the pregame show starting at 6:20 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio and BallyLive.







Northwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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