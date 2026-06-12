Washington Jr.'s Homer Not Enough Thursday

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia.: The Everett AquaSox lost to the Vancouver Canadians 4-2 Thursday night at Nat Bailey Stadium, falling for the third consecutive game.

Vancouver opened the scoring in their first time at the plate, going ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first. Following Sam Shaw's double, Tucker Toman hit a two-run home run to left field to tally his fourth long ball of the 2026 season.

Everett rallied to tie the game 2-2 after five innings of play, scoring a run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. Curtis Washington Jr. opened the scoring for the AquaSox by smashing a 394-foot home run over the left field fence for his seventh homer. Plating the tying run in the top of the fifth was Austin St. Laurent, who hit an RBI double to score Luis Suisbel. Suisbel reached base by doubling, and his two-bagger accounted for one of three base hits that he contributed on the night.

AquaSox pitchers held the Canadians offense to two runs across the first seven innings of the game, allowing just two hits in the process. Starter Chase Centala hurled 4.1 innings of two-run baseball, striking out four while allowing four hits, and Ben Hernandez added two scoreless outs. Especially excelling was Louisiana State alum Christian Little, who lowered his earned run average to 1.50 by throwing 2.0 shutout innings. Little also allowed zero hits and struck out three while walking none.

The Canadians took the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth, taking a 4-2 lead that they would not surrender. With two outs, Toman was hit by a pitch, and he came around to score as Alexis Hernandez hit an RBI double to left field. Providing an insurance run was J.R. Freethy as he added an RBI single.

Trace Baker of Vancouver closed out the game, tossing a scoreless top of the ninth to secure the Canadians' third consecutive win and his second save of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their series in Vancouver, British Columbia, against the Vancouver Canadians on Friday, June 12. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and right-hander Colton Shaw is scheduled to make the start for the AquaSox. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Hillsboro Hops starting on Tuesday, June 16. Promotions for the series include Bark In The Park, a Northwest League Champions hat giveaway, Sunday Fun Day, and more!







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