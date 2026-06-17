Curtis Washington Jr. Promoted to Mariners

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. has been promoted to the Mariners' MLB roster from the High-A Everett AquaSox.

Drafted by the Mariners in the 19th round (576th overall) in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Purdue University, Washington Jr. will make his MLB debut upon appearing in a game. The right-handed hitting outfielder from West Memphis, Arkansas, has appeared in five minor league seasons with the Mariners, reaching as high as the Triple-A level.

The 26-year-old Washington Jr. made his professional debut in the Arizona Complex League after being drafted in 2022, later receiving a promotion to the Single-A Modesto Nuts in 2023. He continued ascending the ladder of the Mariners' minor league system in 2024, being promoted to both the AquaSox and Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers at various points after starting the year back with the Nuts.

2025 served as a breakout season for Washington Jr., turning in his best professional season thus far. Starting the year again with Modesto, he hit .308 in 55 games, collecting 15 doubles and 24 RBIs. Additionally, he stole 22 bases and walked 17 times before being promoted back to the AquaSox for the remainder of the season. With Everett in 2025, Washington Jr. stole another 10 bases and collected seven extra-base hits, displaying elite speed on the basepaths while providing strong outfield defense.

Washington Jr. was assigned to the AquaSox again for the 2026 campaign, where he has played 44 games so far. Across 142 at-bats before joining the big league club, he has hit eight doubles and slugged seven home runs while tallying 22 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

The Mariners are scheduled to take on the Baltimore Orioles from T-Mobile Park at 6:40 p.m., and Washington Jr. will be active for the game.







Northwest League Stories from June 16, 2026

Curtis Washington Jr. Promoted to Mariners - Everett AquaSox

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