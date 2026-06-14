Stevenson and Eike Fuel AquaSox in 10-6 Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Led by a grand slam demolished by catcher Luke Stevenson and two homers hit by first baseman Brandon Eike, the Everett AquaSox surged past the Vancouver Canadians 10-6 at Nat Bailey Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Everett found the scoring column early, going ahead 1-0 in the top of the second inning as Eike smashed a solo home run for his 10th long ball of 2026. The score held until the top of the fourth when the AquaSox added five more runs to take a 6-0 lead. Carlos Jimenez knocked a one-out double, allowing Anthony Donofrio to hit an RBI single, and Everett loaded the bases across the next two at-bats as Carter Dorighi singled and Jonny Farmelo walked. Capitalizing on the opportunity was Stevenson, a University of North Carolina alum, who crushed a grand slam for his fourth homer this season.

The AquaSox offense did not take their foot off of the gas pedal in the top of the fifth, adding a trio of extra runs to extend their advantage 9-0. Josh Caron and Eike drilled consecutive solo home runs to begin the inning, and Dorighi hit into a run-scoring groundout for the second out of the frame. Caron raised his home run total to double-digits with his big swing, and Eike's mash accounted for his second homer of the game.

Vancouver found the scoring column in the bottom of the fifth as Tucker Toman hit a solo home run with one out. They later added their second run in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of another solo home run - this time delivered by Manuel Beltre. However, the AquaSox gained another run in the top of the eighth as Caron hit an RBI double after Felnin Celesten doubled, providing the Frogs a comfortable 10-2 lead.

The Canadians made a late push, scoring four more runs across the final two innings of the game, but their efforts ultimately were not enough as the AquaSox secured a 10-6 victory for their second win of the six-game series.

From the mound for Everett, right-hander Evan Truitt had a solid start, tossing 4.2 innings of one-run baseball. The Charleston Southern alum allowed five hits, striking out four and walking two before turning the ball over to Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, who added 1.1 scoreless innings of work. Finishing the game for Everett was Jose Geraldo, who threw 2.0 innings of one-run ball.

Offensively, the AquaSox offense starred, collecting 18 base hits in total as every Everet batter tallied at least one hit. Eike led the way with a four-hit day, and collecting three-hit performances were Jimenez and Donofrio.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox conclude their series in Vancouver, British Columbia, against the Vancouver Canadians on Sunday, June 14. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and right-hander Walter Ford is scheduled to make the start for the AquaSox. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Hillsboro Hops starting on Tuesday, June 16. Promotions for the series include Bark In The Park, a Northwest League Champions hat giveaway, Sunday Fun Day, and more!







Northwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

Stevenson and Eike Fuel AquaSox in 10-6 Win - Everett AquaSox

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