Kepler Delivers Go-Ahead Knock as Hops Capture Series Finale, 7-3

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Max Kepler made his second MLB rehab start of the week and it ended on a high note. The 11-year Major League veteran delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning Sunday afternoon, helping the Hillsboro Hops rally past the Tri-City Dust Devils, 7-3, and secure their fourth win in six games during the series. Kepler drove in five runs over the past two games. The victory marked the third consecutive series in which Hillsboro has won four games and improved the club's recent stretch of strong play despite being outhit 11-9.

Hillsboro got on the board with a Trent Youngblood single in the second against Tyler Bremner to take an early lead. Avery Owusu-Asiedu added on to the scoring with a two-run homer in the third, his sixth of the year made it 3-0.

Kepler's decisive hit came moments after Tri-City erased a 3-0 deficit. The Dust Devils scored three times in the fifth inning, taking advantage of a pair of Hillsboro miscues before Randy De Jesus hit a two-run double that got lost in the sun and fell for a hit. None of the runs were earned against Brian Curley, who threw a season-high 93 pitches and struck out eight.

Hillsboro answered immediately. Avery Owusu-Asiedu drew a leadoff walk and Slade Caldwell doubled to right before Kepler grounded a single through the right side, scoring both runners and putting the Hops back in front 4-3.

The Hops added breathing room an inning later. José Mejía walked and Modeifi Marte singled before Owusu-Asiedu drilled an RBI double to center. A throwing error on the play allowed a second run to score as Hillsboro extended its lead to 6-3.

The bullpen took over from there and never allowed Tri-City back into the game. Sandro Santana struck out the side in a perfect sixth inning before Sawyer Hawks stranded five runners across the seventh and eighth. Tri-City repeatedly threatened but could not deliver the timely hit, finishing the afternoon with 11 runners left on base.

Tayler Montiel provided the finishing touch. Entering with one out in the ninth, the right-hander struck out Matt Coutney, Randy De Jesus and Peter Burns in order to secure the victory.

Owusu-Asiedu was the offensive catalyst all afternoon, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, double, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. His two-run homer in the third inning opened the scoring and gave Hillsboro a 3-0 advantage. Youngblood added two hits and an RBI, while Caldwell and Kayson Cunningham each contributed doubles.

On the mound, Brian Curley battled through five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out six. He recorded his third win of the season.

Hillsboro's pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts, matching the Dust Devils' hit total and overwhelming a Tri-City lineup that managed 11 hits but went just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. For Kepler, the afternoon served as a fitting conclusion to his rehab assignment. For the Hops, it was another series victory and another sign of a club continuing to build momentum as the first half winds down.

The Hops will hit the road to take on the Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox starting next Tuesday. All games can be heard live on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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