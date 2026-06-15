Ems Fall Short in Series Finale

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Spokane Indians in the series finale by a final score of 4-2. Spokane secured the series victory with the win tonight. Eugene clinched the first half championship on Tuesday, but Spokane rallied to win four of the next five games.

It was the Ems bats who got the scoring started tonight in the bottom of the second inning. Lisbel Diaz crushed a home run 393 feet that left his bat at 100.1 mph for the first hit and run of the game for either team. For Diaz, he is now the Emeralds team leader with nine big flies so far. The next batter, Walker Martin, crushed it 410 feet with an exit velocity of 106.5 mph to give Eugene back-to-back home runs for the third time this year. That proved to be the only two runs of the night for Eugene as Spokane ripped off four unanswered runs over the final frames.

The Indians tied up the game in the top of the fourth. Jack O'Dowd drew a one-out walk before Alan Espinal crushed a game-tying home run. That home run gave the Indians their 14th and final home run of the week. They took the lead in the top of the seventh. Kelvin Hidalgo and Juan Castillo hit consecutive one-out singles to put runners on the corners. Cade Vernon was on the mound and made a pickoff attempt to first but the ball was thrown away which allowed Hidalgo to score to give Spokane the 3-2 lead on the error. They added another run of insurance in the top of the ninth to extend their lead. Spokane loaded the bases with only one out and Jacob Hinderleider hit into a fielder's choice to score the runner from third.

Eugene went down in order in the ninth to close it out as Spokane won by a final score of 4-2. It was a high-powered offensive performance for both teams as they combined for a total of 23 home runs in the six games. Eugene will now hit the road to Pasco, Washington to get ready for a six game series against the Dust Devils.

The first half will conclude this Thursday, before the records will reset on Friday for the final 66 games of the season. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM all week long at Gesa Stadium against Tri-City. Neither team has yet to announce starters for the series opener on Tuesday.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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