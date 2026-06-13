Trevor Cohen Blasts Walk-off Home Run

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 7-6 to even up the series at two games a piece. The Ems trailed by three runs before scoring six unanswered. Spokane tied up the game in the eighth inning before Trevor Cohen blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th. It was the third walk-off win of the season for Eugene and their second walk-off home run.

Spokane got the scoring started in tonight's game in the top of the first. For the second straight game, Tommy Hopfe crushed a lead-off home run to start the game. Ethan Hedges hit a one out double and Jack O'Dowd drove him home on a single to give the Indians the 2-0 lead after the first. They added onto their lead with a run in the top of the fourth. Max Belyeu started the frame with a walk and made his way into third base over the next few batters before Kelvin Hidalgo hit a sac-fly RBI to make it 3-0 after the top of the fourth.

After that Spokane run, it was all things Eugene over the next two innings as they scored six unanswered runs. Carlos Gutierrez led off the fourth with a double before Jancel Villarroel crushed a two-run home run to cut the lead to just one run. For Villarroel, it was his sixth home run of the season in just his 27th game. Eugene added on another four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take their first lead of the game. Robert Hipwell blasted a home run to start the inning, which was his second straight game with a big fly to tie up the game.

The next batter, Trevor Cohen, roped a double for his Northwest League-leading 22nd of the year. Jhonny Level brought him home on a double of his own to give the Ems their first lead of the night. Level now has at least one hit in all nine games this season, and has an extra-base hit in his last six. If he collects an extra-base hit in his next game, it would tie the longest streak in the Northwest League at seven straight games.

After Level's double, Carlos Gutierrez drew a walk before Villarroel singled for his third RBI of the night. Zander Darby followed it up with a single to bring home the fourth and final run of the inning as six straight Ems hitters reached to start the inning.

The Ems lead 6-3 until the eighth before Spokane tied up the game. The first three batters reached to load up the bases before a wild pitch brought home the first run. After getting the first out of the inning, Tommy Hopfe hit an infield single that took a weird bounce past Darby at second base and allowed both runners to score to tie up the game at 6-6.

That sent us to the ninth and Ryan Slater took over on the mound for the Ems. It was his first game back in Eugene in almost a month, after he was put on the 7 Day-IL and officially activated earlier this week. O'Dowd crushed a leadoff double for his fourth hit of the night to put the go-ahead run in scoring position with nobody out. Slater was able to retire the next three batters to end the frame, including an inning ending strikeout against Alan Espinal.

That sent us to the bottom of the ninth with a chance to walk it off. After a strikeout to start the inning, Trevor Cohen blasted an 0-2 heater to straight away center field to give the Ems their third walk-off win of the season. For Cohen, it's his third home run of the year as he sent it 410 feet with a 101.1 mph exit velocity over the wall.

Cohen now has a 13 game hitting streak, the longest by any Emerald this season. During this stretch he has collected 24 hits and now leads the Northwest League with 68 hits.

It's been a wild week of baseball between these two teams, as each game has now ended by exactly a run. It's a 2-2 series split heading into tomorrow. First pitch is set for 5:05 PM with Hunter Dryden on the mound for the Ems.







Northwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

Trevor Cohen Blasts Walk-off Home Run - Eugene Emeralds

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