Ems Drop Game Five of Series to Spokane

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Spokane Indians by a final score of 11-2. The Indians now hold a 3-2 series lead heading into the series finale tomorrow afternoon.

Spokane got the scoring started in the top of the first with a leadoff home run for the third consecutive game. Tommy Hopfe hit the first two, and it was Max Belyeu who sent it deep tonight to give Spokane the early 1-0 lead.

Eugene immediately responded and took the lead in the bottom of the first. Trevor Cohen led off the frame with a single to extend his hitting streak out to 14 games before swiping his Northwest League leading 22nd stolen base of the year. Jhonny Level drew a walk before Gavin Kilen brought them both home with a double that just missed being a home run. The Ems lead 2-1 after the first inning.

That proved to be the final runs of the night for the Ems as Spokane ripped off 10 unanswered runs the rest of the game. They tied up the game with a solo home run from Kelvin Hidalgo in the second before taking their final lead of the game in the third. Ethan Hedges hit a double that scored a run and Alan Espinal crushed a two run home run to make it 5-2 for the Indians after 3 innings.

They scored a run in the fourth on the second straight double from Hedges to make it 6-2. The game quieted down for a bit before Spokane exploded for five runs in the top of the eighth to make the game out of reach. Juan Castillo hit a three run home run and Max Belyeu hit a two run blast for his second of the game and Spokane's fifth home run of the night, the most they've hit in a single game this season.

Eugene had plenty of chances during tonight's game as they recorded nine hits but went just 3-15 with runners in scoring position tonight as they fell short by a final score of 11-2. The Ems will now look to salvage the series with a split tomorrow afternoon.

First pitch for the series finale tomorrow afternoon is at 1:05 PM. Jacob Bresnahan will toe the rubber for Eugene.







Northwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

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