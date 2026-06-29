Ems Win Third Straight against Everett to Force Series Split

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds won their third straight game against the Everett AquaSox to force the series split in the series finale tonight as they won by a final score of 9-1. The Emeralds are now 4-5 to start the second half and 46-29 on the season.

After a slow start to the week, Friday night seemed like a turning point as the Ems picked up a pair of walk-off wins in front of a sold out crowd. After a day off yesterday, they kept that momentum going to close out the series against the Frogs.

The Ems got the scoring started in the second inning. Dakota Jordan smoked a 113.1 mph double to start the inning and Lisbel Diaz brought him home with a single to give the Ems the early lead. In the third, Trevor Cohen hit a one-out single before Jhonny Level hit his 10th double of the year in Eugene which brought home the run. Gavin Kilen followed it up with his Northwest League leading 33rd extra-base hit of the season and his first triple of the year to score another run. Jordan hit a groundout that plated the run to make it 4-0 Eugene after three innings.

They added on another two runs in both the sixth and seventh inning. In the sixth, Carlos Gutierrez and Lisbel Diaz hit back-to-back home runs. It's the fourth time the Ems have done that this season, and Diaz has been involved in three of them. Diaz is now the third Emerald to cross over 10 home runs this season.

In the seventh, after a quick couple of outs Killen drew a walk to put a runner on with two outs. Jordan hit a home run over the batters eye in straight away centerfield, as it left his bat at 109.4 mph and traveled 440 feet to put the game completely out of reach.

Everett broke up the shutout with a run in the eighth inning. The Ems got the run back as Cohen hit a two-out single to score Robert Hipwell on the play to give the Ems the 9-1 lead which proved to be the final score in tonight's game.

Niko Mazza picked up his fourth win of the season after throwing five scoreless innings and tying his season-high with seven strikeouts. Cade Vernon spun three strong innings and allowed just one run before Ryan Slater closed it out in the ninth. Since returning from injury, Slater has now thrown 5.1 scoreless innings across five outings.

Eugene will now look to carry this momentum into a big series next week on the road in Vancouver against the Canadians. First pitch will be on Tuesday, June 30th at 7:05 PM. No team has announced starters for the week.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.