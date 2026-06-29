Eugene Takes Series Finale over Everett 9-1

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, Ore.: The Eugene Emeralds earned victory over the Everett AquaSox 9-1 Sunday afternoon at PK Park, creating a series split that saw each team take home three wins among the six total games played.

The Emeralds offense took pounded at the AquaSox early on, taking a 4-0 lead after three innings of play. Dakota Jordan hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the second, later scoring as Lisbel Diaz knocked an RBI single to open the scoring, and Eugene added three more runs in the next frame as Jhonny Level hit an RBI double, Gavin Kilen hit an RBI triple, and Jordan hit into an RBI groundout.

Eugene's 4-0 lead held until the bottom of the sixth when Carlos Gutierrez and Diaz hit consecutive solo home runs to further their team's advantage 6-0. Everett starting pitcher Walter Ford departed at the end of the frame, striking out three and walking none across six innings of work.

Jordan brought home two more runs for the Emeralds in the bottom of the seventh inning by hitting a two-run home run. Trailing 8-0 in the top of the eighth, the AquaSox plated their first and only run as Brandon Eike hit into an RBI groundout after Felnin Celesten doubled to lead off the inning.

Concluding the scoring for the evening in the bottom half of the eighth was Trevor Cohen, whose RBI single set Eugene ahead 9-1. Ryan Slater struck out three in a scoreless top of the ninth inning, locking down the Emeralds' eight-run victory.

From the batter's box for the AquaSox, six different players collected a base hit. Carlos Jimenez led the Frogs by collecting two hits, and Eike collected his 37th RBI of the season with his RBI groundout in the eighth inning.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home for a six-game against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30! Deals for the day include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride offer. Promotions for later in the series include two performances by Mad Chad, a 2025 Northwest League Champions Coin giveaway, two Postgame Fireworks Extravaganzas, an Independence Day Picnic, Sunday Fun Day, and more!







Northwest League Stories from June 29, 2026

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