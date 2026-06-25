Ems Fall for Second Straight Night to Everett

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 6-4. Everett has now taken the first two games of the week. Eugene is 1-4 to start the second half but 43-28 on the season.

It was the Emeralds who got the scoring started in tonight's game in the bottom of the second inning. Jancel Villarroel led off the inning with a single before Jakob Christian doubled for his first of the three hits in tonight's contest. Walker Martin brought home the first run on a sac-fly and Trevor Cohen ripped an RBI-single to make it 2-0 Eugene after two innings.

Everett answered back and tied up the game in the top of the third. After Luis De La Torre struck out the first two batters to start, Josh Caron reached on a walk before Brandon Eike tied up the game with a two-run home run. It was the first hit of the night for Everett, but it was a 2-2 game after 3 innings.

Everett took their first lead of the game in the top of the fourth. Curtis Washington blasted a one-out triple and scored on a wild pitch to take the one-run lead. They added on another pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Austin St. Laurent led it off with a single before Washington struck again with a two-run home run to put Everett up 5-2.

The Ems responded with runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit down to just one run. Villarroel led the frame off with a walk before Walker Martin crushed his ninth home run of the year which now moves him into a three-way tie for first on the team. It left his bat at 110.7 mph and traveled 437 feet.

That proved to be the Ems final run tonight. Everett added another run of insurance in the top of the eighth. The Ems threatened in the ninth after Jhonny Level recorded his third hit of the night to bring the game-tying run to the plate but the Emeralds fell short as the AquaSox took this one by a final score of 6-4.

Eugene will now look to put this one behind them quickly as they set their eyes on a double-header tomorrow night. First pitch for game one will be at 5:05 PM with Hunter Dryden on the mound. It will be two seven-inning games with a 40 minute intermission in between.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

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