Eike, Washington Jr. Lead Frogs to 6-4 Victory

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Propelled by multi-RBI nights from Brandon Eike and Curtis Washington Jr., the Everett AquaSox defeated the 2026 Northwest League First-Half Champion Eugene Emeralds 6-4 on Wednesday night at PK Park in the second game of the six-game series.

Eugene found the scoring column early, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Jancel Villarroel singled and Jakob Christian doubled to place two runners in scoring position with zero outs, allowing Walker Martin to hit a sacrifice fly and Trevor Cohen to knock an RBI single to open the scoring.

Eike and Everett equalized the score in the top of the third inning, scoring their first runs of the night by way of the big fly. Following a walk drawn by Josh Caron, Eike teed off to right center field for his 12th home run of the season - this time a game-tying blast. He is now tied for second place in home runs in the Northwest League, trailing only the 14 home runs hit by Randy De Jesus of the Tri-City Dust Devils.

The score remained tied until the top of the fourth as Washington Jr. sped his way around the bases to set the AquaSox ahead 3-2. With one out, he tripled to left field, later scoring on a wild pitch delivered by Emeralds pitcher Luis De La Torre. Everett starting pitcher Adam Maier departed at the conclusion of the next frame, throwing five innings of two-run baseball in his former collegiate ballpark.

Each team added another two runs in the sixth inning, making the score 5-4 in favor of Everett. After Austin St. Laurent singled, Washington Jr. smashed a two-run home run for his ninth home run of the season to cushion the Frogs' advantage. For Eugene, Martin hit a two-run blast of his own to set the Emeralds within a run of the AquaSox.

Felnin Celesten provided the AquaSox an insurance run in the top of the eighth, hitting into an RBI groundout to give his team a 6-4 lead. Entering the game holding a two-run advantage, right-hander Casey Hintz shut the door on the Emeralds, cruising through two scoreless innings of work while striking out three to collect his sixth save of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the 2026 Northwest League First-Half Champion Eugene Emeralds on Thursday, June 25, in a doubleheader! The pair of games is scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. at PK Park. Upon the conclusion of the Emeralds series, the AquaSox return home for six-game against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30! Promotions for the series include two performances by Mad Chad, two Postgame Fireworks Extravaganzas, an Independence Day Picnic, Sunday Fun Day, and more!







Northwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

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