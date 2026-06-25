Hops Survive Ninth-Inning Threat in 4-2 Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - For much of Wednesday night the Hillsboro Hops were in complete control against the Vancouver Canadians. A dominant pitching performance from David Hagaman and timely offense had built a four-run advantage entering the ninth inning before a sudden bout of wildness turned a comfortable lead into a tense finish. Kayson Cunningham had a two-hit night and Jakey Jospeha and Modeifi Marte each added an electrifying triple in the 4-2 win. Despite issuing five consecutive walks in the final frame, the Hops escaped with a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canadians in game two of the six-game series at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The Hops received another strong outing from starter David Hagaman, who set the tone early. The right-hander worked six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. Hagaman retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced and did not allow a runner to reach third base until the fifth inning.

Hillsboro provided Hagaman with immediate run support in the bottom of the first. José Mejía opened the inning with a single and later scored on a force play off the bat of Yassel Soler to make it 1-0. Johhny King settled in over the middle frames and matched Hagaman's zeros to keep the score at 1-0.

Vancouver's best opportunity against Hagaman came in that fifth inning when Alex Stone singled and a pair of walks loaded the bases with one out. Hagaman responded by striking out Maddox Latta before inducing an inning-ending groundout from J.R. Freethy to keep the Canadians off the scoreboard.

The Hops added to their lead with another two-out base hit in the sixth. Cunningham singled to begin the rally and Brady Counsell followed with a walk. Jakey Josepha then delivered the biggest hit of the night, lining a triple into center field to score both runners and extend Hillsboro's lead to 3-0.

Modeifi Marte hit the Hops second triple of the game in the eighth inning and after sliding in safe to third was pinch ran for by Slade Caldwell. Caldwell got credit for the easiest run of his career when he scored on a Brady Counsell RBI single.

That margin appeared more than sufficient as Joangel Gonzalez followed Hagaman with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Gonzalez stranded a pair of runners in the seventh and retired the side in order in the eighth, carrying the shutout into the ninth inning.

The game changed quickly in the final frame.

After Gonzalez recorded strikeouts of Tucker Toman and Maddox Latta to move within one out of the victory, Vancouver mounted a last-ditch rally. J.R. Freethy, Jacob Sharp and Mathieu Vallee each drew walks to load the bases. Sam Shaw followed with another walk to force home the Canadians' first run, and Alexis Hernandez drew a bases-loaded walk after a pitching change to cut the deficit to 4-2. With the bases still loaded and the potential tying run aboard, Montiel entered and delivered the final blow. He struck out Williams on a foul tip, ending the game and stranding all three runners.

While the ninth inning prevented a clean finish, Hillsboro's pitching staff was otherwise outstanding. Hagaman and Gonzalez combined to hold Vancouver scoreless through eight innings and the Hops limited the Canadians to just three hits on the night.

Josepha's two-run triple highlighted the offensive effort, while Cunningham, Mejía and Virahonda each contributed key hits as Hillsboro improved to 2-0 on the week.

Game three of the series will be tomorrow night as the Hops look to extend their 4-1 record in the second half. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Sports Live.







Northwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

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