Second Game of Double-Header to Resume at 4:05 PM Friday, June 26th

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The second game of the double-header against the Everett AquaSox on Thursday, June 25th has been suspended. The game will resume Friday, June 26th in the top of the 3rd inning at 5:05 PM and gates will open at 4:30pm. The second game on Friday will be a seven-inning game, with first pitch 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

For fans that had tickets for Thursday's double-header, they can be redeemed at the Emeralds Box office for a ticket to any future game including Friday, June 26th fireworks game. For fans that already had tickets to Friday night's game, that ticket will grant you entry to both games.

When the first game resumes Friday at 5:05 PM, gates will open up at 4:30 PM for fans. It will be the top of the third inning with Eugene leading 6-5. It will still be a seven-inning game as it was originally scheduled for that on Thursday as part of a doubleheader.

To redeem your tickets from Thursday's game, you can do so at the Emeralds box office which will be open at 9 A.M Friday morning. You can also call into the front office at 541-342-5367 for all ticketing needs.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.