Tri-City Strikes Early in 7-4 Win over Spokane
Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Tri-City scored three times in the third and twice more in the fourth as they defeated the Indians, 7-4, in front of 2,997 fans at Avista Stadium for $100 Strikeout Night presented by Sierra Nevada.
TOP PERFORMERS
Tommy Hopfe continued his incredible run at the plate with three hits - including a pair of doubles - and two RBIs. The former Fresno State Bulldog is now batting .500 (21-for-42) with four doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs and a 1.413 OPS over his last 10 games.
Kevin Fitzer doubled twice and reached on a walk while Roynier Hernandez reached base three times and scored twice in the loss.
Francis Rivera kept the Indians in the game with a season-high four innings of two-run relief out of the bullpen.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (11-11), Redband (3-2), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, June 26th vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 7:05 PM, Gates - 6:00 PM)
Tri-City RHP Yeferson Vargas (3-5, 6.84 ERA) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (4-4, 4.87 ERA)
NEXT PROMOTION: Fireworks Night presented by Spokane Symphony & Hooptown 101.5 - Catch all the on-field action, then settle in as the sky above the ballpark comes alive with a post-game firework show spectacular!
Northwest League Stories from June 26, 2026
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- Felnin Celesten Stars in Second Taste of High-A - Everett AquaSox
- Second Game of Double-Header to Resume at 4:05 PM Friday, June 26th - Eugene Emeralds
- Rain Doesn't Dampen 7-2 C's Win - Vancouver Canadians
- Tri-City Strikes Early in 7-4 Win over Spokane - Spokane Indians
- Hillsboro Stumbles in Rain-Shortened Loss to Vancouver - Hillsboro Hops
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