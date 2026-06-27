Catlett Deals, Hedges Homers in 3-2 Win
Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Everett Catlett tossed seven strong innings and Ethan Hedges drilled a go-ahead home run in the sixth as the Indians edged the Dust Devils, 3-2, in front of 3,259 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Spokane Symphony & Hooptown 101.5.
TOP PERFORMERS
Catlett allowed a two-run homer in the first inning but cruised from there, striking out six against just one walk while tying a career-high in innings.
Hedges finished 2-for-4 and is now batting .341 (14-for-41) with four home runs and 11 RBIs over his last 10 games.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (11-11), Redband (3-2), Operation Fly Together (4-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, June 27th vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 7:05 PM, Gates - 6:00 PM)
Tri-City RHP Peyton Olejnik (3-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Spokane LHP Bryson Hammer (3-6, 5.66 ERA)
NEXT PROMOTION: Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by 103.9 BOB FM & Like Media - Join us for a royal night at the ballpark featuring princesses and characters from popular tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and snap a photo with all your favorite storybook characters! Stay tuned after the game for a sparkling fireworks show with a fairy tale ending!
Northwest League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Catlett Deals, Hedges Homers in 3-2 Win - Spokane Indians
- Two Walk-off Wins for Eugene to Complete Double-Header Sweep against Everett - Eugene Emeralds
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