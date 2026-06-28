Six-Run Third Stings C's in 7-4 Defeat

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - A six-run third inning did the Canadians in Saturday night in a 7-4 loss to the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) at Hops Ballpark.

After the Hops used a two-strike, two-out RBI single in the first to go up 1-0, they sent all nine men to the plate in the third. When the dust settled, Hillsboro had plated six runs on four hits - all with two outs - that included a three-run homer from #29 D-Backs prospect Avery Owusu-Asiedu to lead 7-0.

Vancouver spoiled the shutout in the fourth. #18 Blue Jays prospect Edward Duran clobbered his first homer of the year on the first pitch of the frame then the offense added three more in the sixth. A one-out error and two walks loaded the bases for Jacob Sharp. The catcher stroked a bases-clearing double into the left field corner that brought the C's within three. A JR Freethy single and a Mathieu Vallee walk followed to load the bases and bring the potential go-ahead run to the plate, but a pitching change and consecutive outs followed to end the rally.

Reliever Gilberto Batista - who surrendered four of the six runs in the third - put up zeroes from the fourth through the eighth to allow the offense a chance to mount a comeback. After the three-run sixth, however, only one more runner reached base over the final three frames and the C's fell 7-4.

With the loss, Vancouver is now 3-5 in the second half.

The C's wrap their first visit to Oregon's Tualatin Valley tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Jack Nedrow will be opposed by Hillsboro lefty Caden Grice. Coverage begins with C's On Deck at 10:00 a.m. and continues with first pitch on the Sportsnet 650 alt stream.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 27, 2026

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