Two Walk-off Wins for Eugene to Complete Double-Header Sweep against Everett

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds were able to complete the double-header sweep via two walk-off wins tonight against the Everett AquaSox. The first game resumed in the top of the third inning after a rain delay last night. It was Walker Martin who delivered the walk-off home run in extra-innings to give the Ems the 9-8 win in game one. In game two, it was Gavin Kilen with a walk-off double to give the Ems the 4-3 win.

It's been a wild last 24 hours for these two teams, as the double-header was originally scheduled for last night. Everett took the first game before Eugene jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings. In the top of the third, Everett responded with five runs before the game was suspended due to inclement weather with just one out in the inning.

The two teams picked up where they left off tonight with a first pitch at 5:05 PM to kick off the double-header for the second straight night. Everett tied up the game at seven with a home run in the top of the fourth. The two teams were held scoreless the next few innings before it was sent to extra-innings. Everett was able to score the runner placed at second base to start the inning on an infield single from Curtis Washington Jr.

The Ems trailed by a run entering the home half of the frame. Walker Martin led off the inning with Jakob Christian at second base. In a two-strike count Martin lifted a ball to left field that kept on carrying and left the ballpark to give the Ems their first walk-off win of the night. For Martin, it was his 10th home run of the season which is now tied for the most by any player this year in Eugene. It was the Ems 3rd walk-off win via home run this season, joining the likes of Gavin Kilen and Trevor Cohen.

After a short intermission between the two games, it was another close battle between the two squads. Both teams hit solo home runs in the second inning, Brandon Eike on the side for the Frogs and Carlos Gutierrez for Eugene. The Ems took a two-run lead after an RBI-Double from Kilen and a sac-fly RBI from Christian in the third inning.

That 3-1 lead held until the final inning when Everett tied up the game in the top of the seventh. A passed ball brought home the first run of the inning and Washington Jr reached on an infield single with two-outs to tie up the game at 3-3.

That sent us to the bottom of the seventh and gave the Ems the chance to complete the rare double walk-off night. Trevor Cohen reached base on a single with one out to put the game winning run on. After a popout, that brought up Gavin Kilen with a chance to be the hero for the second time this season. Kilen sent a laser to right field that just missed leaving the stadium but kicked off the wall. Cohen was running on contact and scored easily on the play to give the Ems the 4-3 win via walk-off fashion for the second time in just a few hours.

It was a magical night at PK Park as postgame fireworks were shot off into the sky just a few minutes after Kilen's walk-off win. After dropping the first three games of the series, Eugene has now won two straight.

It will be a rare day off tomorrow for Eugene, and they'll be back in action Sunday Night with first pitch at 6:05 PM. Niko Mazza will be on the mound for the Ems.







Northwest League Stories from June 27, 2026

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