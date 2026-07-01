Ems Suffer Walk-Off Loss to Open Series against Vancouver

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Emeralds fell to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 6-5. After taking a five run lead, the Emeralds gave up six unanswered runs as Peyton Williams hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to give the C's the win to open the series.

The Emeralds were able to get the scoring started this week in the top of the third inning. Johnny King got the start tonight for the C's, the Blue Jays top pitching prospect. After the Ems had just one base runner in the first two innings, they started off the third inning by drawing consecutive four pitch walks. That brought up Trevor Cohen, and a few pitches into his at-bat a passed ball moved the runners up a base. Another wild pitch from King brought home the first run of the night before eventually walking Cohen to put runners on the corners. Jhonny Level brought home the runner from third on a groundout to give the Ems a 2-0 lead after three innings.

The Ems bats stayed hot with another run in the fourth. Carlos Gutierrez drew a one-out walk before stealing his 18th base of the year. Jakob Christian worked a great two-out walk before Zander Darby hit a clutch single on an 0-2 pitch to extend the Ems lead to 3-0.

The bats stayed hot as they once again added a pair of runs in the next half inning. Trevor Cohen hit a leadoff single to start the frame before a quick couple of outs brought up Dakota Jordan. Jordan crushed the ball over the right field wall for another opposite field home run. It left his bat at 102.9 mph and traveled 359 feet for his team leading 12th home run of the season. Jordan has now homered in consecutive games. His swing gave the Ems the 5-0 lead.

The C's wouldn't go quietly into the night as they brought home their first run of the game in the home half of the sixth inning. Vancouver loaded up the bases with only one out, and it was Peyton Williams who brought home the run on a fielder's choice.

They followed up the run by bringing home three runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to just one run. They had two runners on and two outs for Tucker Toman who singled down the third base line to bring home a run and put a pair of runners on as the lineup flipped to the top. The C's leadoff hitter, Jr Freethy, crushed a double out to right field to bring home another two runs. The Ems held a 5-4 lead after seven innings.

That scoreline held until the bottom of the ninth. Mathieu Vallee hit a one-out single to put the tying run on. After the second out, the Ems handed it over to Liam Simon. Simon put the next two runners on via walk to load up the bases for Peyton Williams. Williams was 0-4 entering the plate appearance, but smoked a 100 mph fastball through the left side of the infield to give the Canadians their fourth walk-off win of the season.

It was a tough way for this game to come to an end, but the Ems will now have a chance to bounce back tomorrow night and even up the series. Luis De La Torre will be on the mound tomorrow with first pitch slated for 7:05 PM on Canada Day.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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