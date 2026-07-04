Ems Split Double-Header against C's

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Emeralds split the double-header against the Vancouver Canadians after last night's game was postponed. The Ems dropped game one by a final of 5-3 but bounced back with a 9-0 shutout win to even up the series through the first four games. For the Ems, it was their second shutout victory of the season. ¬â¹ The Emeralds dropped game one of the double-header by a final score of 5-3. The C's got the scoring started in the bottom of the 2nd after Jake Casey hit a leadoff double to start the inning. Kendry Chirinos brought him home on a single.

The Ems bounced back and claimed the lead in the top of the third. Max Scherzer was on a rehab start for the Canadians, and after two scoreless innings the Ems were able to string together some base runners. Trevor Cohen drew a one out walk before Jhonny Level singled to put a pair of runners on. Gavin Kilen crushed his Northwest League leading 34th extra-base hit and picked up his league leading 62nd RBI to tie up the game. Dakota Jordan grounded out which brought home a run to give the Ems the 2-1 lead.

Eugene added another run in the top of the fourth. Jancel Villarroel started it off with a walk before Jakob Christian hit a ground rule double. Walker Martin brought Villarroel home with a sac-fly to center field to take the 3-1 lead.

After that it was all things C's as they scored four unanswered runs to close out the game. Casey hit a solo home run in the fourth and Sam Shaw hit a sac-fly to tie up the game at three in the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth Eric Snow hit a double that plated a pair of runners to give the C's the 5-3 lead. That proved to be enough as the Ems went down in order in the seventh to close it out.

In game two of the double-header Gavin Kilen got the scoring started with a solo home run to put the Ems in front. For Kilen, he is now up to nine home runs on the season.

The offense stayed hot with a lopsided number in the second inning. Carlos Gutierrez started the inning off with a single and Zander Darby drew a walk to put the first two runners on. After a popout, Robert Hipwell sent a single on a line to right field which brought Gutierrez from third base. That put a pair of runners on for Onil Perez who sent a three-run blast to left field for his third home run of the year for the Ems. Eugene led 5-0 after two innings.

The bats continued to keep it rolling in the third. Dakota Jordan started off the inning with a single and Gutierrez drew a walk. After a strikeout and a popout, Robert Hipwell sent one the opposite way and over the left field wall for the second three-run home run of the game for the Ems. For Hipwell, it was his third of the season and he had already collected four RBIs in just three innings to give the Ems the 8-0 lead after just three innings of play.

Eugene got back on the scoreboard with a run in the top of the seventh. Level started the inning with a double, his 13th already here in Eugene after just 26 games. Dakota Jordan brought him home on a single to right field for Jordan's third straight hit in the game. That gave the Ems the 9-0 lead which proved to be the final to even up the series at 2-2.

Jacob Bresnahan was phenomenal once again in his start tonight. He pitched a season-high 6.1 innings and allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out three batters and not allowing a single earned run. He was cruising through the early innings, as he had five consecutive innings to start tonight where he threw 16 pitches or fewer on the mound. It was a ton of soft contact for the lefty as he converted on his second win of the year.

While the first game didn't go the Ems way, they did a great job at bouncing back to split today's game and give themselves a chance still at another series victory if they can take the final two games of the week.

First pitch tomorrow night is slated for 5:05 PM. Niko Mazza will toe the rubber for the Ems.







Northwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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