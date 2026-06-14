'Sox Stifle C's Saturday

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A late-innings rally brought the C's back from a nine-run deficit, but they fell short in a 10-6 loss against the Everett AquaSox (SEA) in front of a sellout crowd at The Nat Saturday afternoon. Home runs from three Canadians accounted for half the runs, and Eric Snow recorded his first hit and RBI in his High-A debut.

The AquaSox hit their first of four homers in the game in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead before hammering a grand slam as part of a five-run fourth to make the score 6-0.

In the fifth, the Frogs added three more runs, two of which came from back-to-back solo shots. Tucker Toman would spoil Everett's shutout bid in the bottom of that inning with a solo homer into the left field bullpen. That was the third of his career-high four knocks on the afternoon before Manny Beltre cracked a homer of his own in the seventh to pull the C's within seven.

In the eighth, the 'Sox plated their final run of the day. Trailing 10-2 in the bottom of the stanza, the C's got a walk and a single before Snow drove in a run with a hit to make it 10-3. Two batters later, Kendry Chirinos forced a walk with the bases loaded to score another then Beltre hit a sacrifice fly to plate Snow and bring the tally to 10-5.

Alexis Hernandez clubbed 409-foot solo shot in the ninth to bring the C's within a slam, but that was all they could muster in a 10-6 defeat.

Landen Maroudis (L, 0-6) made the start and pitched for 3.2 innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and struck out one. Carson Myers came on in the fourth but had a similar experience as Maroudis. His final line: eight runs, four hits - including three homers - one walk and one K and in 3.1 frames. Jonathan Todd entered in the eighth and surrendered one run on four hits with no walks and a quartet of strikeouts.

After winning the first three games then dropping the last two, the Canadians will attempt to secure their first series win at home in the final game of the series tomorrow as part of White Spot Family Fun Sunday. Right-hander Gilberto Batista will face off against Everett's Walter Ford. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

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