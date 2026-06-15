Series Win Proves Elusive in Sunday Loss

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - After a neck-and-neck game, the Canadians fell behind in the late innings and settled for a series split with the Everett AquaSox (SEA) with a sellout crowd on hand at The Nat Sunday afternoon. The C's had an early lead before the 'Sox went ahead by one in the third. The Canadians bounced back and held the lead until the seventh, when the Frogs plated four to make the final score 9-7.

The AquaSox started the scoring in the first inning with a two-run home run. In the bottom of the frame, Tucker Toman sent his second home run of the week 402 feet over the right-centre field fence to make the score 2-1.

In the next frame, the C's used a hit and a walk to put two men on then scored on a fielding error, before a line drive single from Kendry Chirinos drove in the second run to give the C's the lead. An RBI hit from Sam Shaw plated one more later in the stanza, giving the Canadians a lead of two.

The AquaSox scored three in the third, making it 5-4. In the bottom of the fourth, JR Freethy reached base on a walk, advanced to third on a single and scored on Chirinos' second hit of the day.

In the sixth, the C's regained their lead. Shaw hit another RBI single before Toman added a sacrifice fly to drive in a run to put Vancouver in front 7-5. However, the Frogs scored four in the next half inning - including a go-ahead three-run homer from #6 Mariners prospect Jonny Farmelo - to go back in front by two and eventually win 9-7.

Gilberto Batista made his third start of the season, pitching for three innings, giving up five runs (four earned), walking three and striking out two.

Jack Eshleman had three scoreless innings of relief. He only gave up one hit, walked one, and K'ed one. In the seventh, Trace Baker (L, 1-2) emerged from the bullpen. After giving up the four runs in the seventh to the first four batters he faced, he finished his afternoon by retiring nine in a row.

The Canadians will start their two weeks on the road Tuesday night against the Spokane Indians. First pitch at Avista Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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