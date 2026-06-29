Near No-No Sees C's Win 7-2

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians used seven no-hit innings to build a big lead en route to a 7-2 win over the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) Sunday afternoon at Hops Ballpark.

Jack Nedrow, Trace Baker and Jonathan Todd (W, 4-2) were masterful over seven scoreless innings in which they combined to allow five baserunners, all of which reached via walk. Nedrow was especially good in the first High-A start of his career; he logged four frames, scattered three walks and a strikeout while getting some help from the defense along the way.

A two-run first gave the C's a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Two walks were followed by consecutive groundouts - the second of which scored a run - before Jake Casey legged out an infield hit to extend the frame. That set up an Eric Snow RBI single that made it 2-0.

Vancouver added another run in the second. Two more walks enabled Maddox Latta's run-scoring single to put the Canadians up by three.

With the pitchers dealing, the bats would manufacture an unearned run in the fifth without a hit then added three more in the seventh. Five consecutive hits - three of them coming with two outs - plated the trio of runs, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC native Mathieu Vallee before he scored on a Manny Beltre two-bagger in the next at-bat.

Hillsboro would use a solo homer to start the eighth and another run later in the inning to spoil a chance at history, but Carson Myers would get the final six outs to lock down the win.

After an off day tomorrow, the C's start a home series with the Eugene Emeralds (SF) at The Nat on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 28, 2026

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