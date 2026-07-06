King and Co. Beat Ems 5-3

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians earned a series split against the Eugene Emeralds (SF) after taking a 5-3 victory on Sunday afternoon at The Nat. A homer in the first from Victoria, BC native Sam Shaw put the C's ahead by two for an early lead. Manny Beltre sent one out of the park in the second, and an Eric Snow RBI single plated one more. The Em's scored off a two-run homer in the fourth but the C's responded with a run in the home half. Eugene scored an unearned run in the fifth, but the bullpen held fast and secured a 5-3 win.

The C's broke open the scoring in the first when Shaw homered to left field with one runner on base, which landed between the bullpens to put them ahead by two.

In the second, Beltre hit a solo shot, adding one more to the Canadians' lead. Later in the frame, Mathieu Vallee singled then stole second before Snow's single plated another run to make the score 4-0.

Eugene spoiled Vancouver's shutout in the fourth with a two-run homer, but in the bottom of the stanza two walks, a fly out and an error scored a run to pad the lead. The Emeralds added another run in the fifth, making the score 5-3.

#3 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King (W, 3-2) got the start on Sunday. He struck out the first batter he faced then allowed a single before going on to retire the next eight batters and keeping the first three innings scoreless. In the fourth, King gave up a double and a home run to spoil his shutout, and one unearned run in the fifth before retiring for the day. The Naples, FL native struck out eight to match a season high and walked only one.

Emerging from the bullpen to start the sixth, Carson Myers (H, 1) entered the game. He faced just one batter over the minimum and held the score over his two innings. He gave up one hit, no walks and struck out one. Gilberto Batista (S, 1) started the eighth inning, where he retired the side, and did the same in the ninth to help the C's to victory.

With the win, Vancouver scratches out a series spilt against Eugene with their record now 7-8 in the second half. The Canadians will be back home next week when they face off against the Everett AquaSox (SEA). First pitch on Tuesday will be at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 5, 2026

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