One Run Is Enough for Spokane in Fourth of July Pitchers' Duel

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Or - A record crowd of 5,740 packed Hops Ballpark for Independence Day on Saturday night, but the Hillsboro Hops were unable to reward the sellout crowd, dropping a 1-0 pitchers' duel to the Spokane Indians despite out-hitting their Northwest League rivals 8-2. The loss was Hillsboro's sixth consecutive defeat, matching its longest skid of the season and leaving the Hops on the verge of being swept in a six-game series for the first time in 2026. Spokane, meanwhile, extended its winning streak to eight games and improved to 5-0 in the series.

Hillsboro threatened immediately in the first inning against Lebarron Johnson Jr,. Caldwell walked and Trent Youngblood followed with a single before Kayson Cunningham lined a base hit to left. Spokane left fielder Robert Calaz fired a strike home on the Cunningham single to cut down Caldwell attempting to score, keeping the game scoreless, despite the replay showing Caldwell safe at home. The controversial call ended up being the difference in the game on Saturday.

The game's only run came in the third inning. Tommy Hopfe singled and later scored after stealing second, advancing on a passed ball and crossing the plate on Ethan Hedges' groundout to second. Although Spokane managed just two hits all night, the Indians drew seven walks and took advantage of the lone defensive miscue to manufacture the decisive run. Hopfe's hit in the frame extended his hit-streak to 20 games.

Caden Grice deserved a better fate in the loss. The left-hander allowed just one hit over five innings, surrendering an unearned run while walking six and striking out seven. Kyle Ayers was outstanding in relief, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out five.

Spokane starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. scattered five hits over six scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season, walking four and striking out five. Loer closed out the final three innings for his second save despite allowing three hits and three walks.

The Hops had one final opportunity in the bottom of the ninth. Trailing by a run, Jakey Josepha opened the inning with a single before Diosfran Cabeza worked a walk. After José Mejía grounded out to move the runners into scoring position, Slade Caldwell reached with an infield single to load the bases with one out. That brought JD Dix to the plate representing Hillsboro's best chance of the night. After a mound visit and several timeouts, Spokane closer Justin Loer got Dix to line a ball to right field, where Tommy Hopfe made the catch to end the game, stranding all three runners and preserving Spokane's 1-0 victory.

It was a frustrating night offensively for Hillsboro, which collected eight hits and drew seven walks but failed to capitalize. The Hops left 11 runners on base and grounded into two double plays, wasting several scoring opportunities throughout the evening.

Caldwell and Youngblood each collected two hits to lead Hillsboro's offense, while Cunningham added two singles of his own. Dix finished 1-for-5 with a double, but his final at-bat ended the Hops' best chance to erase the deficit.

The Hops will try to avoid the six-game sweep and snap their six-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon in the series finale and the final game of their 12-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with the pregame show beginning at 12:50 p.m. on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Sports Live.







Northwest League Stories from July 5, 2026

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