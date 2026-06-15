7th-Inning Rally Sparks 9-7 AquaSox Comeback

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Battling in a back-and-forth series finale, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Vancouver Canadians 9-7 Sunday afternoon to secure a series split at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Felnin Celesten rocketed a two-run home run to give the Frogs a first-inning lead, teeing off over the right field fence after Luke Stevenson drew a one-out walk. The long ball was the seventh of the year for Celesten, who is currently ranked as the Seattle Mariners' No. 7 prospect. The two-run lead did not last long, though, as Tucker Toman torched a solo home run to right center field for his second homer in as many games.

The Canadians rallied for three runs in the bottom of the second, taking a 4-2 lead. Edward Duran reached on a fielding error that allowed Eric Snow to score, and Kendry Chirinos delivered the tiebreaking hit with an RBI single. Extending the lead further was Sam Shaw, who added an RBI single to plate Vancouver's fourth run of the afternoon.

Vancouver surrendered their lead in the top of the third as Everett drove home three runs to go ahead 5-4. With two runners on base, Celesten singled into right field, and Vancouver right fielder Alexis Hernandez committed a fielding error that allowed the baseball to roll all the way to the outfield fence. Both runners on base came around to score, and Celesten advanced to third base on the play. He then scored during the next at-bat as Matthew Ellis hit an RBI single to set the AquaSox ahead.

Tying the game in the bottom of the fourth for the Canadians was Chirinos, who hit an RBI single to center field. Vancouver loaded the bases but Everett right-hander Adam Smith was able to extinguish the fire, inducing a popout, strikeout, and flyout to escape the jam unscathed. The tie held until the bottom of the sixth when the Canadians took a 7-5 advantage as Shaw hit an RBI single and Toman hit a sacrifice fly.

The lead changed yet again in the top of the seventh inning - this time in Everett's favor. Austin St. Laurent scored on a wild pitch to cut the Frogs' deficit to one run, and Jonny Farmelo later crushed a three-run, opposite-field home run to give the AquaSox a 9-7 lead. Additionally, Farmelo's homer was his ninth of the year.

Securing the 9-7 victory for the AquaSox were right-handers Casey Hintz and Christian Little. Hintz fired off two shutout innings while allowing zero hits, striking out two along the way, and Little earned his fourth save of the season by dealing a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning. Little's earned run average now sits at 1.44 this season, and of his 17 appearances made, 14 have been scoreless.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home for six games against the Hillsboro Hops starting on Tuesday, June 16. First pitch for Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and it is Sam's Cats & Dogs Bark In The Park! Bring your furry friends for an incredible outing at the ballpark. Lastly but certainly not least, the fun does not stop there - promotions for the remainder of the series include Pink In The Park, a Northwest League Champions hat giveaway presented by Gesa Credit Union, a Retro AquaSox Bobblehead giveaway presented by Tulalip Resort Casino, Sunday Fun Day, and two performances by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act!







Northwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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