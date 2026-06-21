Celebrate Dad at Everett Memorial Stadium

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Sunday Fun Day's First Pitch Is Scheduled For 4:05.

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Walter Ford

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

FATHER'S DAY CATCH ON THE FIELD: Make sure to bring your glove to the game because once Kids Run the Bases wraps up, all fans are invited down onto the field to play catch! It's a rare chance to step onto the same field as the Everett AquaSox, toss the ball around, and enjoy a classic ballpark moment with family and friends. Presented by Hempler's.

AMAZING TYLER'S BALANCING ACT: Tyler Scheuer, known as "The Amazing Tyler," is a renowned high-energy performer celebrated for his unbelievable balancing feats - spinning and dancing while balancing heavy, awkward objects like 10-foot ladders, bicycles, and even wheelbarrows on his chin. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind, high-energy performance that will leave fans amazed!"

SEAFAIR CLOWNS APPEARANCE: As year-round ambassadors of the Seattle Seafair Festival, the Seattle Seafair Clowns bring smiles and laughter to thousands of fans at neighborhood parades and community festivals across the region. This year, they're bringing their zany, high-energy act back to Everett, entertaining fans throughout the ballpark with their classic antics, colorful costumes, and family-friendly fun. Get ready for plenty of laughs and unforgettable in-game entertainment!

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY - DEAL SOLD OUT FOR TODAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.







Northwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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